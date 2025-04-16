WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jin Kang - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Holloway - Chief Revenue Officer

Robert George - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

Barry Sine - Litchfield Hills Research

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to the WidePoint's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is John and I will be your operator for today's call. Joining us for today's presentation are WidePoint's President and CEO, Jin Kang and Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Holloway and Chief Financial Officer, Robert George.

Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions from WidePoint's publishing analysts and major investors. If your questions were not taken today and you would like additional information, please contact WidePoint's investor relations team at wyy@gateway-grp.com.

Before we begin, I would like to provide WidePoint's Safe Harbor statement that includes cautions regarding forward-looking statements made during this call. The matters discussed in this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding future events and future performance of WidePoint Corporation that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

These risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this call will be made available for replay via a link in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.widepoint.com.

Now I would like to turn the call over to WidePoint's President and CEO, Mr. Jin Kang. Sir, please proceed.

Jin Kang

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review our financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Before going into details of our