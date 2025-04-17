BBIN: A Conservative Bet On International Developed Markets

Ploutos Investing
Summary

  • JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF focuses on developed markets excluding North America, with a 0.07% expense ratio, slightly higher than competitors.
  • BBIN has lower exposure to cyclical sectors like energy and materials, favoring defensive sectors and large-cap stocks, reducing downside risk.
  • Performance is comparable to VEA and IDEV, but BBIN's higher expense ratio slightly impacts returns; currency risk is a notable factor.
  • Suitable for conservative investors seeking international exposure with better downside protection due to its defensive and large-cap focus.

ETF Overview

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) invests in a portfolio of developed markets equities excluding North American stocks. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.07%. This is slightly higher than the 0.04% expense ratio of the iShares Core

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

