Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE) is a leading Swiss telecommunication company that has an interesting service portfolio across mobile, internet, landline, and digital television. They've also recently expanded their high-speed broadband access using their own infrastructure. This way, SNRE has integrated its services
Sunrise Communications: Attractive 8% Yield Makes This Swiss Telecom Compelling
Summary
- Sunrise Communications is basically a telecom services company that’s integrating Device-as-a-Service and third-party streaming platforms to increase its customer retention.
- SNRE recently proposed a dividend of 3.33 CHF per Class A share, which, I believe, is an attractive yield without Swiss withholding taxes for five years.
- Additionally, recent B2B client expansions like Migros, Ringie, and Formula 1's Sauber are helping SNRE offset its declining residential ARPU.
- I do reckon there are some competitive risks, mostly due to the dominant state-owned Swisscom. So regulatory shifts pose tail risks worth considering.
- But overall, I feel SNRE’s 8% dividend yield makes it compelling relative to US Treasury yields, with the added benefit if the USD weakens going forward.
