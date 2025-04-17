Utilities (XLU) is one of just three S&P 500 sector ETFs up on the year. Even with the major bounce in US equities since last week’s lows, most areas of the market are down notably. Defensives remain in vogue
Sempra: All Eyes On The Q1 Report Following The February Plunge
Summary
- I reiterate a hold rating on Sempra Energy due to weak momentum, concerning chart patterns, and fundamental risks ahead of earnings.
- Sempra's Q4 2024 results missed expectations, leading to a significant stock drop; FY 2025 EPS guidance was also lowered, impacting investor sentiment.
- Despite a favorable valuation and attractive dividend yield, regulatory challenges, rising costs, and competitive threats pose significant risks to Sempra's outlook.
- Technically, SRE faces resistance near $73 and support in the low $60s, indicating a range-bound stock with bearish trends.
