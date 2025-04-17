Western Asset Active Bond Aggregate Portfolios Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Economic uncertainties triggered a flight to quality during the first quarter of 2025, driving U.S. Treasury yields lower and their prices higher.
  • The economy continued to expand, while inflation remained higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
  • Monetary policy remains restrictive. We expect central banks will continue to cut rates modestly in 2025.

Four hands taking slices of a pie chart

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

20 Year

Since Inception (12/31/1998)

Western Asset Active Bond Aggregate Portfolios - Pure GROSS

