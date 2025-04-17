Applied Digital: 3 Reasons We Think Now Is The Time To Buy

Summary

  • Applied Digital has pivoted from cryptocurrency mining solutions to providing digital infrastructure, focusing on a massive AI-first data center in Ellendale, North Dakota.
  • Despite delays in securing hyperscale customers, APLD's solid financials and positive adjusted EBITDA indicate strong liquidity and solvency.
  • The Ellendale project, funded by significant Capex and debt, is expected to drive future revenue and EPS growth, making APLD a compelling investment.
  • APLD's current valuation, combined with potential multiple expansion and digital infrastructure growth, presents an attractive entry point, despite associated risks.
  • We rate APLD stock a 'Buy'.
We've had our eyes on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) for quite a while.

Initially set up as a cryptocurrency mining solutions outfit, the firm has since pivoted to becoming a 'digital infrastructure' provider, offering Cloud and AI data center space to HPC (High Performance Compute) customers.

