The beat comes at a time when the entire North American service industry and completion-focused names in particular
Liberty Energy: Q1-25 Beat And More Optimistic Than Expected Outlook, Stock Overdone To Downside
Summary
- Liberty Energy reported a strong Q1-25, beating revenue and EBITDA expectations by 2% and 7%, respectively, despite industry-wide challenges.
- Positive outlook, with sequential growth in revenue and profitability, anticipated for Q2-25, driven by higher utilization and excess demand for services.
- Shares have dropped 45% since the Q4-24, presenting a potentially oversold opportunity given the company's solid performance and outlook.
- LBRT trades near historically low levels at under 3x near year TEV/EBITDA, while maintaining their dividend and buying back shares.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LBRT, ACDC, PUMP, PTEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.