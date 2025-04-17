MORT: A Strategic Buy For A Swing Trade (Rating Upgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics
5.1K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • VanEck Mortgage REIT Income, a high-beta ETF, is deeply oversold due to recent market turmoil and rising bond yields, presenting a short-term swing trade opportunity.
  • The fund's components, including Annaly, AGNC, and Starwood, are heavily influenced by rates and risk-on/risk-off dynamics, making them ideal for swing trading.
  • Technical analysis indicates MORT and its components are oversold, with a target price of $10.5/share, reflecting a potential bounce.
  • Discipline is crucial for this strategy; set exact targets and exit positions when achieved to capitalize on short-term price movements.

sine wave and consine nathematics - sine and cosine graphic

wakila

Thesis

We last covered the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) last year, when we warned investors this fund was heavily reliant on rates, and would sell-off if rates moved higher:

As outlined above, we are of the opinion

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.1K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MORT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MORT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MORT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MORT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News