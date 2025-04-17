Meta: Momentum Building Up
Summary
- Meta Platforms is minimally impacted by US tariffs, with its core business in ad placements representing 98.8% of FY 2024 revenue.
- Two key risks are pressuring the stock: the ongoing FTC antitrust trial and the possibility of new EU levies on digital advertising revenue.
- I believe the chance of these risks being materialized is minimal. Certainly lower than what the market expects, as noted in the recent price action.
- The Family of Apps segment is robust, growing in the double digits, with significant upside from the strong adoption of Advantage+ campaigns.
- I expect Q1 results to meet guidance, and I project a rebound to the $630s over the next 84 days.
