Amazon Downgrade: Forget Tariffs And Recession, There's Bigger Risk That Investors Must Consider
Summary
- Generative AI applications are reshaping digital shopping behaviors, which threatens Amazon's e-commerce dominance and advertising revenue, as they direct traffic to non-Amazon retail sites.
- “Traffic to retail sites from AI-driven searches increased 1,200%” between July 2024 and February 2025, as more consumers start their shopping journeys on AI apps for product research and ideas.
- The most popular AI apps already boast millions of daily users and are expanding into full-blown platforms that can facilitate various forms of commerce activities.
- While Amazon’s “Rufus” chatbot is barely competitive, the company is striving to leverage its 200 million+ Prime members and “100 million active Alexa users” to fight back against new rivals.
