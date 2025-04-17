AbCellera's (NASDAQ:ABCL) share price generally remains under pressure due in large part to a shift in focus towards internal development, which has reduced revenue and increased cash burn. While I don't expect the stock to move significantly higher in
AbCellera: Attractively Priced But A Catalyst Is Needed
Summary
- AbCellera's stock remains under pressure due to a shift towards internal development, which has reduced revenue and increased cash burn.
- AbCellera retains a large cash position, though, giving it a multi-year runway in which to demonstrate the merits of its platform.
- AbCellera's low enterprise value suggests that investors are either skeptical of the company's platform or ignoring its cash position.
- A more favorable macro environment and clinical success will likely be needed before AbCellera's stock moves meaningfully higher.
