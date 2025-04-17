One of the most successful stocks of all time is Altria (NYSE:MO). A single dollar invested back in 1968 would've turned into $6,638. With dividends reinvested, a casual return of 663,700% (Over 20% annually). Now, I know what you're thinking-
Altria: Delivering BIG Dividends Now And Into The Future
Summary
- Altria's dividend is sustainable with a payout ratio aligned with management's 80% target and consistent free cash flow growth.
- Despite declining smoking rates, Altria's pricing power and high return on invested capital drive earnings and gross profit growth.
- Management is pivoting towards a smoke-free future, investing in smoke-free products to sustain long-term growth.
- Valuation models indicate potential upside with fair values around $65, making Altria a solid high-yield investment option.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.