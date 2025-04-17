Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) looks primed for growth and has been strongly growing year after year. Should be on the long-term investor’s radar, despite imminent headwinds of budget cuts in IT. Or should it? A deep dive into the prospects
Atlassian: A Growth Prospect At These Levels
Summary
- Atlassian's Jira and Confluence are critical, sticky solutions in IT, ensuring resilience against budget cuts and strong customer retention.
- TEAM's growth is driven by its cloud platform and AI enhancements, supported by a lean acquisition strategy and robust finances.
- Valuations have contracted, providing a favorable entry point for long-term investors, with potential for further growth as R&D costs stabilize.
- Despite risks in cloud migration and competition, Atlassian's cash flow and stronghold in the market make it a solid long-term investment below $200.
