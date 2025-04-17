As many investors in my place would be, I am usually very skeptical of ETFs that follow a passive investment strategy but nevertheless charge 'active rates' - and then struggle to deliver ongoing alpha. On the surface, Optimize Strategy Index ETF (
OPTZ: Not The Best Investment In A Tariff Sensitive Market
Summary
- I am skeptical of ETFs with passive strategies that charge high fees, like Optimize Strategy Index ETF, which struggles to deliver alpha in tough markets.
- OPTZ uses quantitative criteria to select innovative American companies, but has a high 0.50% expense ratio, which is concerning for a passive fund.
- The fund outperformed the S&P 500 in a bullish market but suffered during market shocks, making it risky in the current volatile environment.
- I assign a Hold rating to OPTZ due to its potential for alpha in positive markets but vulnerability to market disruptions and tariff uncertainties.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.