Gladstone Commercial: A Great 9% Yielding Industrial REIT To Buy

On the Pulse
14.2K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Gladstone Commercial's strategic shift towards industrial real estate, driven by eCommerce growth, has increased industrial assets to 63% of its portfolio income by December 2024.
  • Despite having the highest dividend payout ratio among peers, Gladstone Commercial's $0.30 per share quarterly dividend is well-covered and supported by stable core funds from operations.
  • The REIT's low FFO multiple of 9.6x makes it a bargain compared to peers, with an implied intrinsic value between $14.00 and $15.40.
  • While the focus on industrial properties offers growth potential, it also increases vulnerability to eCommerce downturns, potentially missing higher returns in other markets.
Word reit on wooden cubes with copy space.close up of wooden elements,Business Concept.3D rendering on blue background.

bo feng

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) is a well-managed real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on the ownership and operation of an industrial-centric property portfolio.

Though Gladstone Commercial is predominantly focused on industrial net lease properties, which accounted for about 2/3rds of

This article was written by

On the Pulse
14.2K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GOOD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News