Following our last update, Drilling For Alpha, we are surprised to see that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)(OTCPK:TTFNF)'s stock price has been flattish on a total return basis compared to a double-digit market decline. Since January-end, given the rapidly evolving market landscape, it
TotalEnergies: Structural Earnings Rebound
Summary
- The US-China trade war and tariffs will likely slow economic growth and oil demand, reducing Brent price forecasts.
- Potential geopolitical factors and fiscal/monetary stimulus could support oil prices, but significant uncertainties remain.
- TotalEnergies screens well in terms of lower oil price sensitivity, with savings from structural improvements and production growth.
- CAPEX flexibility, shareholders' remuneration, and a low P/E and EV/EBITDA valuation make TotalEnergies a buy.
