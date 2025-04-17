An Abrupt And Cascading Dislocation

Apr. 17, 2025 4:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
John Hussman
8.46K Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • While we remain open to changes in market conditions, we are presently on high alert for a possibly abrupt and cascading market and economic dislocation in the weeks ahead.
  • One way to understand abrupt market losses is to consider what I’ve often called the Iron Law of Equilibrium.
  • Perhaps the escalating risk of a market crash and cascading economic dislocation isn’t surprising after all.

Forex trading, Financial market, Investment concept on business center background.

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

Brief observations

The Market Climate remains on a Crash Warning. It’s unfortunate, in my view, that investors have so much faith that a monetary easing can and will bail out the economy and the stock market. My view is

This article was written by

John Hussman
8.46K Followers
Dr. John Hussman is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Econometrics Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds ( https://www.hussmanfunds.com). He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University, and a Masters degree in education and social policy and a bachelors degree in economics from Northwestern University. Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. In the mid-1980's, Dr Hussman worked as an options mathematician for Peters & Company at the Chicago Board of Trade, and in 1988 began publishing the Hussman Econometrics newsletter. Virtually all of Dr. Hussman's liquid assets are invested in the Hussman Funds. Note: Dr. Hussman is not an active contributor to Seeking Alpha; rather, SA editors excerpt regularly from Dr. Hussman's public commentary.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News