RING: Growing Gold Demand May Help Lift This ETF
Summary
- Retail investors have gone from being net sellers to net gold buyers, and their pace has been accelerating.
- Rising geopolitical tensions and growing animosity between Beijing and Washington may drive Chinese gold demand in the coming months.
- iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF provides solid exposure to the gold sector.
- The 13-year-old fund, RING, pays a semiannual distribution and charges a 0.39% total expense ratio.
