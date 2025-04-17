Blue Owl Capital: The Drawdown Is An Opportunity

Apr. 17, 2025 5:55 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) StockOWL
Summary

  • Blue Owl Capital benefits from a fee structure focused on management fees, providing more predictable revenue and less volatility during challenging times.
  • Blue Owl's rapid AUM and FRE growth, driven by acquisitions and organic capital raises, positions it as one of the fastest-growing alternative asset managers.
  • Despite a -35% stock drawdown, Blue Owl's valuation at 20x price-to-FRE offers a compelling buying opportunity.

Lower Manhattan and the financial district at sunset, New York City, with clouds

Tim Robberts

Throughout my writings on Seeking Alpha, I have demonstrated my bullishness in alternative asset managers, especially private credit. I believe the industry is set to benefit from secular trends due to the rise in alternative investment allocations

Hey there! My focus here is to provide you with insightful rating analysis on the world's leading financial firms to help you navigate and comprehend the latest investment opportunities while identifying potential pitfalls. My favorite picks are those that are tilted toward both the growth and quality factors. These are stocks that have a strong growth story combined with robust financial statements to support the growing narrative. My first investment was made seven years ago, and I have passed all CFA Program exams.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OWL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

