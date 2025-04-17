Throughout my writings on Seeking Alpha, I have demonstrated my bullishness in alternative asset managers, especially private credit. I believe the industry is set to benefit from secular trends due to the rise in alternative investment allocations
Blue Owl Capital: The Drawdown Is An Opportunity
Summary
- Blue Owl Capital benefits from a fee structure focused on management fees, providing more predictable revenue and less volatility during challenging times.
- Blue Owl's rapid AUM and FRE growth, driven by acquisitions and organic capital raises, positions it as one of the fastest-growing alternative asset managers.
- Despite a -35% stock drawdown, Blue Owl's valuation at 20x price-to-FRE offers a compelling buying opportunity.
