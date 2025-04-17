PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is a company I have recently added to my portfolio. They are a dividend king, with a 52-year track record of increases. Over the past year, the company is down by 12.10%, up by only 6.03% over the past 5 years, meaning that
PepsiCo: Decreasing Sales Volumes Are A Short-Term Trend
Summary
- PepsiCo is a dividend king with a 52-year track record of increases, making it a strong long-term investment despite recent underperformance.
- The company's revenue growth is driven by retail price hikes due to inflation, not increased sales volumes, raising concerns about future growth sustainability.
- PEP's high debt levels are manageable but limit the company's ability to return value to investors through share repurchases and dividends.
- Despite short-term struggles, PepsiCo's long-term potential, especially in international markets, and current low PE make it a BUY.
