Global Economic Outlook: April 2025
Summary
- Trade tensions and related uncertainties point to continued turbulence in ﬁnancial markets.
- We have cut our global growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026 in April’s update, reﬂecting the issues above.
- In our base case, we continue to expect limited easing by the US Federal Reserve this year.
