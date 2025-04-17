Most Latin American countries will be subject to the 10% baseline tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump that entered into force on April 9, with higher levies for Guyana (38%), Nicaragua (18%) and Venezuela (15%), although these have been paused for
How U.S. Tariffs Could Impact Latin America
Summary
- Most Latin American countries will be subject to the 10% baseline tariff imposed by Trump that entered into force on April 9.
- We anticipate second-round effects, as growth in trading partners outside the region, such as the US, mainland China and Europe, is also likely to be significantly reduced by the tariffs.
- Latin American countries are mainly commodity exporters, and a slowdown in global trade and global economic growth is likely to soften commodity prices.
