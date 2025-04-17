Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), a provider of digital entertainment, cloud computing and distributed cloud services in China, was by no means alone in getting whacked, but the stock has nonetheless been adversely affected by the recent selloff in stocks, which came
Xunlei Limited Has What It Takes To Bounce Back
Summary
- Xunlei Limited saw its stock collapse along with stock markets around the world, but the stock has stabilized in recent days, possibly with the assistance of support.
- XNET has its strengths, with both the income statement and the balance sheet suggesting XNET is undervalued after the drop in the stock.
- It is premature to state the recent troubles the stock has experienced are over, since XNET could head south once again.
- It may take time for XNET to reward the longs, but it has by all means the tools to get it done, given enough time.
