Tencent: Leveraging Its Extensive Digital Network Distribution To Lead AI Revolution
Summary
- Tencent is set to become a leading Chinese AI player, leveraging its extensive digital service distribution network and significant investments in AI technology.
- The company’s CAPEX investments surged to $10.7 billion, focusing on GPUs, servers, and data centers, positioning it ahead of rivals like Baidu and Alibaba.
- Tencent's vast digital ecosystem, including WeChat, gaming, and music platforms, provides a unique advantage to integrate and monetize AI functionalities across its services.
- Despite macroeconomic risks in China and competition from ByteDance, I estimate Tencent's stock value at $71 per share, recommending a buy.
