The recent spurt in trading volumes on Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) made me sit up and take notice. With prices spiraling down, it could be a round of institutional selling and a breakdown of confirmation. Equally, volume spikes on a downtrend could be
Navigating Denison Mines' Uranium Fog: Geopolitics And The Long Game
Summary
- Denison Mines (DNN) has seen a significant volume spike and price plunge, likely due to tariff uncertainties and geopolitical factors affecting the uranium market.
- The U.S. tariff on Canadian uranium imports contributes to market volatility and uncertainty for DNN.
- Despite short-term financial struggles and geopolitical risks, DNN's long-term prospects remain sound, with significant potential from the Wheeler River project.
- I recommend holding DNN due to its corrected prices, institutional net buying, and potential for long-term uranium price rebound despite current uncertainties.
