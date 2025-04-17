It’s been a turbulent first quarter for the broader semiconductor sector, with Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and its peers grappling with battered valuations amid a volatile global trade environment that’s largely overshadowed earlier optimism for AI-driven demand. The aggressive reciprocal tariffs
TSMC Q1 2025 Earnings Silence Tariff Doubts
Summary
- Despite the slight topline miss, TSMC's Q1 earnings outperformance and robust Q2 outlook suggests its earlier 2025 growth guidance in the 20% range remains more than intact amidst tariff uncertainties.
- The combination of unmatched technological expertise, advanced U.S. manufacturing capacity, and strategic tariff advantages continue to support TSMC's resilience amid the ongoing trade war.
- The latest earnings update also underscores TSMC's role as a strategic outlier in the global semiconductor race, reinforced by tangible fundamental support.
- Coupled with the months-long selloff driven by broader market jitters, TSMC demonstrates strong potential as a tariff-resilient compounder and key beneficiary of ongoing AI opportunities.
