HubSpot: Fundamentals Are Behind Its Valuation
Summary
- I expect HUBS to re-rate to 5x EV/Revenue in the next 3 years, with my sales projections at $3.7B, leading to my EV estimate of $18.5B.
- Despite my "hold" rating, the company has downside protection to the extent that it can become part of larger competitors to CRM.
- Investors that are long HUBS, likely carry with them the assumption that the SMB economy rejuvenates, which would accelerate top-line growth.
- NRR is stagnating, and HUBS may have fewer levers to pull for driving growth. The product bundle may be somewhat overpriced and smaller peers may move in to offer competitive pricing.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.