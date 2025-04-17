jetcityimage

Lilly’s diabetes pill meets Phase 3 trial goal. (0:15) Trump says Fed chief Powell can’t be ‘terminated’ soon enough. (2:27) Take an electric air taxi from Manhattan to JFK. (4:48)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast:

Our top story so far, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is rallying after the company said its oral GLP-1 receptor agonist orforglipron reached the main goal in a Phase 3 trial for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Citing topline data from its ACHIEVE-1 clinical trial for a key secondary endpoint, Lilly said that the once-daily pill reduced weight by ~8% on average (16 lbs) at the highest dose in the 40-week trial.

LLY’s main rival in the weight loss drug market, Novo Nordisk (NVO) and other obesity drug developers such as Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Amgen (AMGN) are seeing pressure on shares.

Lilly CEO David Ricks said: "As a convenient once-daily pill, orforglipron may provide a new option and, if approved, could be readily manufactured and launched at scale for use by people around the world."

The global trial involved 559 patients with type 2 diabetes who had inadequate glycemic control from diet and exercise alone.

In ACHIEVE-1’s main goal, orforglipron lowered a key diabetes biomarker called A1C by 1.3%–1.6% from a baseline of 8.0% across 3mg, 12 mg, and 36 mg doses in the per-protocol study population, while those on placebo witnessed 0.1% of A1C reduction.

Going the other way is Dow component UnitedHealth (UNH), which is sinking after it slashed its full-year outlook following lower-than-expected Q1 results.

The company revised its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $26.00 to $26.50, down from the $29.50 to $30.00 it forecast in December and below the $29.74 consensus.

CEO Andrew Witty said: “UnitedHealth Group grew to serve more people more comprehensively but did not perform up to our expectations. We are aggressively addressing those challenges to position us well for the years ahead and return to our long-term earnings growth rate target of 13 to 16%.”

Looking to the economy, the European Central Bank cut rates by 25 basis points to 2.25%. That’s the seventh reduction since it began easing monetary policy in June 2024.

The ECB statement said: "The euro area economy has been building up some resilience against global shocks, but the outlook for growth has deteriorated owing to rising trade tensions."

The move was expected, and before it was official drew a strong statement from President Donald Trump, who simply can’t believe Fed chief Jay Powell isn’t following the lead of ECB chief Christine Lagarde.

In a post, Trump slammed Powell for not cutting rates – not for the first time – and for Powell’s hawkish speech Thursday where he said the level of tariffs makes the Fed’s dual mandate more tricky. He said Powell’s “termination can’t come soon enough.”

“The ECB is expected to cut interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, ‘Too Late’ Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete ‘mess!’,” the president said.

Looking closer to home, the April Philly Fed manufacturing index added to the stagflation conundrum. It plunged to -26.4 from 12.5 in March. That was much lower than the consensus of 6.7.

The 39-point drop was one of the biggest in history, exceeded only by COVID era and Great Recession declines.

New orders fell sharply, from 8.7 in March to -34.2. That’s its lowest reading since April 2020, which at -70.9 was the lowest on record, and just above the second-lowest reading recorded in March 2009 of -39.50.

The prices paid index edged up from 48.3 to 51.0, its highest reading since July 2022 when inflation was around a 40-year-high.

Among active stocks, Evercore maintained its Outperform rating and $250 price target on Apple (AAPL) while highlighting the iPhone maker's supply chain and diversity amid the trade war.

Analyst Amit Daryanani said: "If tariffs are applied broadly, we think Apple would continue to import and push through relevant price increases to offset the cost inflation along with getting suppliers to share the burden."

And Hertz (HTZ) continues to soar after notching a 50% gain in the previous session (we told you about that on the last Wall Street Lunch.)

Pershing Square disclosed that it acquired 4.1% of the car rental company in Q1. With the reported 19.8% stake, Bill Ackman's firm is the second-largest shareholder of Hertz behind Knighthead Capital, which owns 58.9% of outstanding shares.

Bank of America analyst John Babcock highlighted that Pershing Square has launched activist campaigns in the past and could also be looking for an activist role at the car rental company. He thinks the activist investor could seek to push the board for changes in how Hertz operates and request board representation.

In other news of note, here’s a story for anyone who’s been stuck on the Van Wyck.

Archer Aviation (ACHR) announced plans to launch an electric air taxi network in New York City. The eVTOL company's goal is to dramatically reduce travel times between Manhattan and major area airports.

Using its piloted Midnight aircraft, which accommodates four passengers and a pilot, Archer Aviation intends to offer flights from key Manhattan heliports to John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International, as well as other regional airports.

The flights are expected to take between five and fifteen minutes, a significant improvement over the one-to-two-hour car journeys often required due to heavy city traffic.

The company's Midnight aircraft, featuring 12 engines and propellers for redundancy, is designed for safety levels comparable to commercial airliners, while also being quieter and producing fewer emissions than traditional helicopters. Notably, Archer is manufacturing the aircraft in the United States and is working with the FAA to secure Type Certification, having already received its FAA Part 135 Air Carrier and Operator Certificate in June 2024.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, GlobalData TS Lombard thinks things are a little too sunny in trader town.

Strategist Daniel von Ahlen says: “The market isn’t accurately pricing the prospective hit to growth from Trump’s policies.”

He said consensus GDP forecasts of 1.8% for 2024 remain overly optimistic given looming labor market strains and inflationary pressures.

Markets are underestimating the cumulative drag from Washington’s policy shifts, he said, adding that DOGE austerity measures, aggressive immigration crackdowns and China’s retaliatory tariffs threaten to shrink the labor force, squeeze corporate margins, and erode consumer spending power.

