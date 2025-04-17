Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is hardly the ticker that jumps to mind when thinking about defensive stocks. Even after a 25%+ correction from All-Time-Highs, the company still trades at a P/E ratio of above 160 and with a market
Could A Recession Accelerate AI Adoption And Turn Palantir To A Defensive Play?
Summary
- I think Palantir Technologies Inc. could act as a defensive stock during a "Trumpcession" due to its alignment with U.S. government priorities and AI-driven cost efficiencies.
- Strong ties with U.S. administrations, regardless of party, bolster Palantir’s stability. As a software company, Palantir is also largely unaffected by tariffs and potential retaliatory measures.
- A recession may accelerate AI adoption. In this article, I showcase many deals that make it clear how Palantir is a leader in AI applications.
- Despite its high valuation and potential volatility, I remain bullish on Palantir's long-term growth, maintaining a $250 price target and rating PLTR stock a STRONG BUY.
