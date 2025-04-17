Put Spread Selling Overlays In Municipal Bond Portfolios

Financial advisors seeking tax-focused income potential for clients often turn to broad-based, low-cost national municipal bond index funds.
While index funds provide exposure to credit and duration risk, they do not take advantage of the Volatility Risk Premium (VRP), which occurs due to investors consistently overpaying for downside protection.
A well-designed put spread writing overlay can generate a supplemental income source and enhance long-term returns. This approach capitalizes on the fact that put options are chronically overpriced due to sustained demand for downside protection.
The Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (OVM) provides a systematic, risk-managed solution that allows advisors to capture these potential benefits efficiently.
By Adam Stewart
Rethinking Traditional Municipal Bond Exposure
Since 2013, Liquid Strategies has been applying a layer of index option investing to traditional bond and stock portfolios, creating practical solutions for managing clients’ cash flow and growth objectives. Overlay Shares eliminates past inhibitors of overlay adoption to make this strategy available to a broader investment community.