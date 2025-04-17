Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Transcript

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Conference Call April 17, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Rich Templeton - Chairman

Okay. Good morning, everyone. The 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Texas Instruments Incorporated is hereby called to order. I’m Rich Templeton, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Our meeting today will focus on business items outlined in the proxy statement.

Holders of about 89% of outstanding common stock are represented at the meeting in person or by proxy. This constitutes a quorum. The polls are now open for voting. The right to vote is limited to stockholders of record and proxy holders. Please raise your hands if you need a ballot.

Today’s vote is on three company proposals, including Director nominees and one stockholder proposal, if it is properly presented. The full text of these proposals and the company’s position on each matter is available in our proxy statement.

The first company proposal on the ballot is a vote to elect Director nominees. All nominees for election to the TI Board are with us this morning. All were elected at last year’s Annual Meeting, and their qualifications are listed in the proxy statement.

Two other proposals are on the ballot, an Advisory Vote on named Executive Officer compensation, and a vote to ratify appointment of Ernst & Young as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2025.

Also on the ballot for today’s meeting is one stockholder proposal. The stockholder proposal on the ballot for today’s meeting was submitted by John Chevedden, which will be represented by his representative, Ms. Jeannie Marcotte [ph]. We’ll have three minutes for remarks regarding the proposal. Please step to the microphone to begin your remarks.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning. My name is Jeannie, and I