MAGS' Selloff Is Here - Fundamentals Remain Robust No Matter The Tariffs

  • MAGS has retraced as expected, with it remaining well supported at the established August 2024/ April 2025 bottom of $40 ranges.
  • With these remaining early days in the uncertain macroeconomic environment, we believe that APPL's, NVDA's, and TSLA's hardware prospects are likely to remain impacted ahead.
  • These headwinds may be potentially well balanced by the robust streaming/ advertising/ software/ cloud prospects observed in META, GOOG, AMZN, and MSFT.
  • While it is apparent that we have missed MAGS' bottom, based on the recovering Money Flow Index & Williams %R Momentum indexes, we believe that the ETF is still highly attractive at current levels.
  • Combined with the MAG7's cheaper valuations and the moderating CBOE Volatility Index, we are reiterating our Buy rating for MAGS here.

MAGS Is Even More Attractively Valued After The Recent Selloff - Reiterating Buy

We previously covered Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) in January 2025, discussing why it remained a compelling ETF Buy for investors

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

