Veeva Systems: Substantially Overvalued As Growth Slows

Gary Alexander
30.84K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Veeva Systems is overvalued, trading at frothy levels despite only ~10% growth, and facing a potential slowdown in 2025; I recommend a sell rating.
  • The company excels in the life sciences vertical with unique solutions but its ambitious revenue targets (doubling revenue by 2030) may be tough to achieve organically.
  • Valuation multiples are high at ~10 EV/FY26 revenue and ~30x FY26 P/E, well above a number of peers - some of which are growing even faster than Veeva.

3D illustration of a DNA molecule with sparkling effects symbolizing complexity and genetic diversity. Futuristic concept of genomics, precision medicine, and computational life sciences.

TanyaJoy

It's a stock picker's market in today's turbulent times, and that means investors need to deploy careful selection in choosing what stocks to sell as well as what to buy. Though the recent market correction has decimated many tech stocks, some

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.84K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VEEV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEEV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VEEV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News