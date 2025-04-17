Fastly Outlook: Significant Progress Needed For Catalyst (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 17, 2025 11:54 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY) StockFSLY
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Fastly, Inc. faces dwindling revenue from large customers and needs to broaden its customer base while progressing toward operating breakeven.
  • Fastly's primary revenue source is its Network Services segment, offering content delivery and security services, with significant competition from Cloudflare, Akamai, and Amazon's CloudFront.
  • Despite market growth, Fastly's financials show declining net revenue retention, negative operating income, and high stock-based compensation, leading to a 58% stock price drop in the past year.
  • Management aims to diversify revenue and improve retention, but until significant progress is made across several areas, my outlook on FSLY stock is to deploy capital elsewhere.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

High-tech data center with server racks

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) provides a range of content delivery and related security services for websites worldwide.

I previously wrote about FSLY in October 2020 with a Hold outlook due to difficult growth comparables

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.95K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News