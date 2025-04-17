Previously, I've argued that Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was a misunderstood stock. Namely, because despite its roots in radio, and its continued classification as a radio stock, TSQ stock in actuality is just as much, if not more, of a digital advertising play.
Townsquare Media: Weighing Near-Term Worries Against The Long-Term Bull Case
Summary
- Tariff-related recession worries have weighed on Townsquare Media (TSQ) lately; for some, this may call into question whether the bull case remains intact for this digital marketer and radio broadcaster.
- Although a recession could have a severe near-term impact on fiscal performance, TSQ's low valuation relative to peers may minimize downside risk.
- Furthermore, if macro factors prove better-than-feared, and Townsquare continues on with its digital transformation, an eventual move to more than $20 per share remains in reach.
- A high dividend yield and a track record of share repurchases further heighten the appeal of TSQ stock as a bottom-fishing buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Also long EVC stock
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.