Basic-Fit N.V. (BSFFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Basic-Fit N.V. (OTCPK:BSFFF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 17, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Piekaar - Head of Investor Relations

Rene Moos - Chief Executive Officer

Maurice de Kleer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Robert Jan Vos - ABN AMRO

Tim Ehlers - Kepler Cheuvreux

Lynn Hautekeete - KBC Securities

Natasha Brilliant - UBS

Operator

Hello and welcome to Basic-Fit's Q1 2025 Trading Upodate Call and Live Audio Webcast. Please note that, today's conference is being recorded and for the duration of the call your lines will be on listen-only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to your host for today's conference, Richard Piekaar, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Richard Piekaar

Thank you, Alan, and welcome to this call. With me today are CEO, Rene Moos, who you all know well, and our new CFO Maurice de Kleer. And in this call, Rene will give a short introduction after which both Rene and Maurice will be available for questions.

This call is being broadcast live on our website and a recording of the call will be available shortly afterwards. As usual, I would like to point out that safe harbor applies. And with that, Rene, I hand it over to you.

Rene Moos

Thank you, Richard, and welcome everyone to today's call. As stated in our press release this morning, we are pleased to report strong growth figures for the first three months of this year. And we are comfortable with our full year guidance as communicated in the full year 2024 earnings release a few weeks ago.

During the first three months, we expanded our club network by 41 clubs, reaching