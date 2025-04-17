Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Earl Armstrong - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Hoff - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Co.

David Storms - Stonegate

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Hooker Furnishings Corporation Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Earl Armstrong, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Earl Armstrong

Thank you, Sherry and good morning every one. Welcome to our quarterly conference call to review our financial results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year, both of which ended February 2, 2025. Joining me this morning is Jeremy Hoff, our Chief Executive Officer. We appreciate your participation today.

During our call, we may make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's expectations is contained in our press release and SEC filing announcing our fiscal 2025 results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's call.

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter increased by $7.7 million, an approximate 8% gain over the previous year's fourth quarter. The current quarter included 14 weeks compared to 13 weeks of the prior year's fourth quarter. On a consolidated basis the additional week in the current period drove the increase, contributing approximately $7.7 million to consolidated net sales. However, Hooker Branded and Home Meridian