What started last year in June as the ECB's very measured attempt to gradually reduce the level of monetary policy restrictiveness has turned into efforts to avoid too much disinflation. With the latest developments, escalating trade tensions, unprecedented
ECB Shows Increased Sense Of Urgency To Cut Rates Further
Summary
- At the press conference following the 25bp rate cut decision, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde showed an increased sense of urgency in light of ongoing trade tensions and increased disinflationary pressures.
- Even though the prospects of a trade war and the German fiscal u-turn were already visible at the March meeting, it looks as if at least some ECB members have still been taken by surprise by the tariff tensions of the last two weeks.
- We are convinced that there are more rate cuts to come.
