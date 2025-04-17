Bank OZK (OZK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Staley - Managing Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

George Gleason - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brannon Hamblen - President

Jake Munn - President, Corporate and Institutional Banking

Tim Hicks - Chief Financial Officer

Cindy Wolfe - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Tim Mitchell - Raymond James

Jordan Ghent - Stephens Inc

Samuel Varga - UBS

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Brian Martin - Janney

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Bank OZK First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Jay Staley, Managing Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Jay Staley

Good morning. I'm Jay Staley, Managing Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Bank OZK. Thank you for joining our call this morning and participating in our question-and-answer session.

In today's Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements about our expectations, estimates, and outlook for the future. Please refer to our earnings release, management comments, and other public filings for more information on the various factors and risks that may cause actual results or outcomes to vary from those projected in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Joining me on the call to take your questions are George Gleason, Chairman and CEO; Brannon Hamblen, President; Tim Hicks, Chief Financial Officer; Cindy Wolfe, Chief Operating Officer; and Jake Munn, President, Corporate and Institutional Banking.

We'll now open