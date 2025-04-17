UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 17, 2025 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Witty - Chief Executive Officer

John Rex - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Noel - Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement

Amar Desai - Chief Executive Officer, Optum Health

Heather Cianfrocco - Chief Executive Officer, Optum

Patrick Conway - Chief Executive Officer, Optum Rx

Krista Nelson - Chief Executive Officer, Community & State

Bobby Hunter - President, Medicare

Conference Call Participants

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

A.J. Rice - UBS

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Mok - Barclays

Dave Windley - Jefferies

Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets

Lance Wilkes - Bernstein

Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the UnitedHealth Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow UnitedHealth Group's prepared remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Here are some important introductory information. This call contains forward-looking statements under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings.

This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP amounts is available on the Financial and Earnings Reports section of the company's Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. Information presented on this call is contained in the earnings release we issued this morning and in our Form 8-K dated April 17, 2025, which may be accessed from the Investor Relations