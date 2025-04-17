Pilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCPK:PILBF) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call April 16, 2025 7:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Dale Henderson - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Brett McFadgen - Executive General Manager of Operations
Luke Bortoli - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jonathon Sharp - CLSA
Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs
Kate McCutcheon - Citi
Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey
Ben Lyons - Jarden Securities Limited
Rob Stein - Macquarie
Levi Spry - UBS
Al Harvey - JPMorgan
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to PLS March 2025 quarterly activities report. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to your first speaker today, Mr. Dale Henderson, Managing Director and CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Dale Henderson
Thanks, Desmond. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands on which PLS operates. From where we are joining the call today in Perth, we acknowledge the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation. We also recognize the Nyamal and Kariyarra peoples on whose land our Pilbara operations are located.
We pay our respects to their elders, past and present. Joining me today is Luke Bortoli, our CFO; and Brett McFadgen, our Executive General Manager of Operations. We're also supported by other members of the senior team. This call will run for approximately an hour. We'll begin with the presentation on our March quarter performance, followed by Q&A.
We will address questions submitted via the webcast at the end of the session. The March quarter has been a transformational period for PLS. We delivered on several major strategic objectives: the successful implementation of the P850 operating model yielding tangible cash cost savings; the on-plan ramp-up of the
