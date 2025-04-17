CBL International Limited (BANL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call April 16, 2025 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Venus Zhao - IR & Public Relations Director

Teck Lim Chia - Chairman & CEO

Nicholas Fung - Assistant CFO

Venus Zhao

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CBL International Limited's Annual Results Presentation for the year ended December 31st, 2024.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from your expectation.

I'm Venus Zhao, Investor Relations and Public Relations Director of CBL International Limited. Presenting alongside me are Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Nicholas Fung, Assistant Chief Financial Officer. We are excited to share our performance and achievements in fiscal year 2024 and provide an overview for fiscal year 2025.

Our presentation will cover the following: first, company information; second, market trends and geopolitical impact; third, financial review; fourth, operational review; fifth, strategic initiatives and market outlook. sixth, Q&A.

Let me start with a brief introduction to CBL International. CBL International Limited, NASDAQ ticker BANL, is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistics company based in the Asian Pacific region that was established in 2015. Our key services include bunkering services across strategic global ports supplying both fossil fuels and sustainable fuels and serving container liners, bulk carriers and tankers.

We are a global marine fuel logistics provider operating under an asset-light business model. We are recognized as professional and trustworthy