ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 17, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonas Prising - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jack McGinnis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Mark Marcon - Baird

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Josh Chan - UBS

Trevor Romeo - William Blair

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to ManpowerGroup's Chair and CEO, Mr. Jonas Prising. Sir, you may begin.

Jonas Prising

Welcome. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2025 conference call. Our Chief Financial Officer, Jack McGinnis is with me today.

For your convenience, we've included our prepared remarks within the Investor Relations section of our website at manpowergroup.com.

I will start by going through some of the highlights of the quarter, and jack will go through the first quarter results and guidance for the second quarter of 2025. I will then share some concluding thoughts before we start our Q&A session.

Jack will now cover the Safe Harbor language.

Jack McGinnis

Good morning, everyone. This conference call includes forward-looking statements, including statements concerning economic and geopolitical uncertainty, which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Slide 2 of our earnings release presentation further identifies forward-looking statements made in this