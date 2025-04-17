Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Q1 2025 Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Q1 2025 Trading Update Call April 17, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Ransom - CEO

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs

Annelies Vermeulen - Morgan Stanley

James Beard - Deutsche Bank

Andy Grobler - BNP Paribas

Nicole Manion - UBS

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call for Rentokil Initial's First Quarter Trading Update. Let me hand it over to CEO, Andy Ransom. Please go ahead, Andy.

Andy Ransom

Thank you, Elly, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, as always, can I draw your attention to the usual cautionary statement contained in our trading update this morning as it also applies to this call.

I'll start off with some brief opening remarks, and then Paul and I will be pleased to take any questions. As we only reported on performance and strategy just last month, today's announcement is a short update on revenue performance in the first quarter. And just to remind you, we now report in US dollars.

In the first three months of 2025, group revenue increased by 1.5% to $1.64 billion. Organic revenue growth for the group was up by 1.8%. We delivered a good performance in International, which are our businesses outside of North America, with organic revenue growth of 3.3% and a 4.6% in Pest Control.

In North America, as we flagged in March, the first quarter's growth was held back principally as a result of weak lead generation. Organic revenue growth was 0.7% and 0.5% in Pest Control. If we adjust for one fewer trading day in the quarter, that's slightly behind last year's like-for-like performance. Significant work has been underway in the first quarter with the support of our new agency and additional digital marketing expertise from our UK center of excellence to