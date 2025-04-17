The Loss Of Confidence In American Investments

Michael Gray
1.79K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index has declined by -14.1%, and the U.S. Dollar Index has fallen by -10%, indicating a loss of confidence in US assets.
  • Tariffs and structural fiscal problems, including record debt levels and deteriorating debt serviceability, are the catalysts for the market turmoil.
  • The US is at risk of losing its last AAA credit rating due to fiscal deficits and rising debt, as noted by major rating agencies.
  • Ray Dalio warns of potential economic collapse unless bipartisan efforts address the fiscal deficit and structural issues, as outlined in his book "How Countries Go Broke."

Fuel gauge

esemelwe

Loss of Confidence in American Investments

The financial markets have been roiled over the past two months, led by the -14.1% decline in the S&P 500 (SP500).

After peaking on February 19th at the record high of

This article was written by

Michael Gray
1.79K Followers
Michael Gray has devoted his career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets. He founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments. Michael has an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DJI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News