D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Hansen - SVP, Communications

Paul Romanowski - President and CEO

Michael Murray - EVP and COO

Bill Wheat - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

John Lovallo - UBS

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Carl Reichardt - BTIG

Sam Reid - Wells Fargo

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Eric Bosshard - Cleveland Research

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America

Trevor Allinson - Wolfe Research

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Ken Zener - Seaport Research Partners

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for D.R. Horton, Americas Builder. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Jessica Hansen, Senior Vice President of Communications for D.R. Horton.

Jessica Hansen

Thank you, Paul, and good morning. Welcome to our call to discuss our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Before we get started, today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different.

All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to D.R. Horton on the date of this conference call and D.R. Horton does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in D.R. Horton's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, both of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.