D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Jessica Hansen - SVP, Communications
Paul Romanowski - President and CEO
Michael Murray - EVP and COO
Bill Wheat - EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI
John Lovallo - UBS
Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates
Carl Reichardt - BTIG
Sam Reid - Wells Fargo
Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan
Eric Bosshard - Cleveland Research
Matthew Bouley - Barclays
Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America
Trevor Allinson - Wolfe Research
Anthony Pettinari - Citi
Ken Zener - Seaport Research Partners
Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities
Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for D.R. Horton, Americas Builder. Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Jessica Hansen, Senior Vice President of Communications for D.R. Horton.
Jessica Hansen
Thank you, Paul, and good morning. Welcome to our call to discuss our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Before we get started, today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different.
All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to D.R. Horton on the date of this conference call and D.R. Horton does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in D.R. Horton's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, both of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
