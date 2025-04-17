Icade (CDMGF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Icade (OTCPK:CDMGF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Nicolas Joly - Chief Executive Officer

Veronique Meertens - Kempen

Stephane Afonso - Jefferies

Samuel King - BNP Paribas Exane

Eleanor Frew - Barclays

Neeraj Kumar - Barclays

Florent Laroche-Joubert - ODDO BHF

Please note this conference is being recorded

I will now hand you over to your hosts, Nicolas Joly, CEO; and Bruno Valentin, CFO to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Nicolas Joly

Good morning. Nicolas Joly speaking. Well, thanks to everyone for being on the call today. Well, I'm happy to be here today with Icade's new CFO, Bruno Valentin, who's just joined the Group last week.

Delighted to welcome him to the team and I'm sure he will make a great contribution to the financial team and to Icade. So this morning we are pleased to present Icade's results as of March 31st, 2025. This presentation will be of course followed by a Q&A session.

So let's move to Slide 5 for an overview of the main messages of the first quarter of the year. The Investment division reported a good rental activity with circa 50,000 square meters signed or renewed during the quarter.

This volume was boosted in particular by the signing of Pulse building with the Seine-Saint-Denis Departmental Council for 29,000 square meters. The resilience of the financial occupancy rate for well-positioned assets was confirmed at 88.4%, excluding the positive impact of Pulse. Revenues were pretty stable with like-for-like growth of 0.5%.

Icade's Property Development business grew in volume