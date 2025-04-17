Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has staged a steep rally this week, partially clawing back losses from a bruising sell-off sparked by the early April escalation in tariff fears. The relief stems from a temporary pause on reciprocal tariffs levied
Investors Are Missing The Point: Apple's Fundamentals Are Cracking
Summary
- The ongoing tariff uncertainties have clearly been a distraction for investors from underlying corporate fundamentals. And this has been especially true in Apple's case.
- Apple’s relief rally this week, driven by a temporary tariff pause, overlooks the deeper structural risks tied to its weakening fundamentals.
- Unlike the 2018 trade war, Apple now faces a much harsher policy environment with limited prospects for exemption, exposing it to incremental long-term cost and margin pressures.
- Coupled with slowing iPhone demand, lackluster innovation, and a looming macroeconomic downturn, the stock’s recent rally appears premature and disconnected from its deteriorating outlook.
