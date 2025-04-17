When we think of AI stocks, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is, without a doubt, the biggest winner in recent time thanks to an insatiable demand for its high-performance chips and GPUs - essential for the development of AI. However, if you’ve missed
Palantir Stock: The Breakthrough That Changes Everything
Summary
- Palantir Technologies is a strong buy due to its impressive AI software platforms and expanding commercial and non-U.S. government sector presence.
- Despite a 21.5% pullback from its 52-week high, Palantir's revenue growth and strategic partnerships indicate significant long-term potential.
- Palantir's FY 2024 financials show a 29% revenue increase and a 120% bottom line growth, reflecting robust market demand for its AI solutions.
- Analysts, including Wedbush, maintain an Outperform rating, highlighting Palantir's strategic positioning in the AI arms race and potential for exponential growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.