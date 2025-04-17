Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Chris. Welcome to Region's first quarter earnings call. John and David will provide high-level commentary regarding our results.

Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statement disclaimer and non-GAAP reconciliations, are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. These disclosures cover our presentation materials, today's prepared remarks, and Q&A.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Turner

Thank you, Dana, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today. Earlier this morning, we reported strong quarterly earnings of $465 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.51, and adjusted earnings of $487 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.54.

We delivered pre-tax, pre-provisioned income of $745 million, a 21% increase year-over-year, and we generated a return on tangible common equity of 18%. We're pleased with our performance and believe we are well-prepared to face the current market uncertainty. At Region's, we remain committed to our longstanding strategic priorities of soundness, profitability, and growth. These priorities